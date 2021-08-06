Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR remained flat at $$41.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.