Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 1,506 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. 1,012,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

