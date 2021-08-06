Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

