Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $510,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. 9,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,424. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

