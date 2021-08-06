Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $283.50. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

