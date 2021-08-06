BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
FREY opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.
About Alussa Energy Acquisition
