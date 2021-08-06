BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FREY opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

