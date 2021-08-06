Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

