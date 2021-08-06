Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,312,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,503,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,899,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,525. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.45 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

