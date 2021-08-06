Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

