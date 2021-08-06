Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 32.0% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $196.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

