Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,492 shares of company stock worth $114,086,828. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

ZM opened at $398.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

