Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $756,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

