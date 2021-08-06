Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Brooks Automation worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

