Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.20. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 5,313 shares trading hands.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

