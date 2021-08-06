Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

