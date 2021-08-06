Brokers Offer Predictions for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

TVTY opened at $23.01 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.