Brokers Issue Forecasts for RingCentral, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

RNG opened at $249.87 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.66.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

