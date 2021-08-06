Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 63.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 55.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

