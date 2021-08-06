Brokerages Set Total Se (EPA:FP) Price Target at €45.53

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FP remained flat at $€39.69 ($46.69) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.57. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

