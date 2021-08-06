Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $36.21

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. 21,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,950 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

