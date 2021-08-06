Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $149.06

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.57. 14,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

