Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $161.08

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 135,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.