Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of DRVN opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 71.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $766,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
