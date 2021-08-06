Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 71.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $766,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

