Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $11.96

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

