Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target at $38.40

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,151,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.