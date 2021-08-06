Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $693.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.40 million and the highest is $699.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 32.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 101.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 851,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after acquiring an additional 427,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Summit Materials by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 10,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.