Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $2.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share of $2.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $205.51. 279,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,716. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.52. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

