Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,398,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,585. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

