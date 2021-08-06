Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $766.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the highest is $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,127,101 shares of company stock worth $204,376,273. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,185. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.