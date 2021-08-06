Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.