Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

