Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. 827,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.