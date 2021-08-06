Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

