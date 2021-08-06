Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 13,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,174. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $466.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

