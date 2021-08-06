Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

