Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 27th

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

