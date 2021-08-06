Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 27th

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
