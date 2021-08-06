Brickley Wealth Management Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.29. 2,253,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

