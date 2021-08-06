Brickley Wealth Management Sells 114 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 772,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

