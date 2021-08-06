Brickley Wealth Management Has $406,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,373.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.