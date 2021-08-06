Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282.89 ($3.70). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 2,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69. The company has a market capitalization of £87.35 million and a P/E ratio of 20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

