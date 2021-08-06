BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 390

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 305.75 ($3.99) on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.90. The company has a market cap of £61.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

