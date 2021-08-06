Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

