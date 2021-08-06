Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of BXP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
