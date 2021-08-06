Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

DDOG stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

