Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297,490. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

