Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 125,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 229,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

