Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $88.40. 5,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. Boot Barn has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

