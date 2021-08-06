Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $122.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,207.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

