Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BKNG stock traded up $122.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,207.71. The company had a trading volume of 436,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
