Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of BCEI opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

