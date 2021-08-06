BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.