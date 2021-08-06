Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Boise Cascade worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 5,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

