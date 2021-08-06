Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 23.80%.

NASDAQ BSBK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

